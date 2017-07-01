The funding measure that ended the three-day shutdown and that extended funding authority separated--at least temporarily--one of the major issues that had caused the deadlock, immigration, from the budget. However, a major budgetary issue remains--raising limits on spending set by an earlier budget agreement--with apparently little prospect of being resolved by the new deadline.

Without raising those limits, there is the prospect of "sequestration" similar to what occurred in 2013. That caused furloughs at many agencies, and unlike in shutdown furloughs, affected employees were not later paid for that time.

