2018-02-01 — coindesk.com
Krugman and his cohort are trapped by a rigid worldview, one that remains entrenched within the economics fraternity, despite the crisis of 2008, which painfully revealed the deep flaws of the profession's quasi-scientific models of "rational" human behavior.
When it comes to understanding the value proposition of blockchain technology and drawing conclusions that "it's not useful for anything," the biggest problem of this blinkered mindset is that it fails to recognize the cost of trust.
Krugman is right to say that expensive mining and the need to retain multiple copies of the same transaction record across distributed networks are "clunky" and "costly" aspects of blockchain technology... the [best] rejoinder is: "Compared to what?"
