2018-02-01 — outsidethebeltway.com

``The Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday that the United States is expected to bump up against its borrowing limit a month earlier than previously expected, a function of last year's $1.5 trillion tax cut, which is resulting in less revenue for the Treasury Department.'' -- On top of the fact that the most likely outcome of the budget impasse is both increase military and infrastructure/domestic spending, the deficit situation looks grim...

