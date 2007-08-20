|
|
Relevant:
|
2018-02-01 — outsidethebeltway.com
``The Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday that the United States is expected to bump up against its borrowing limit a month earlier than previously expected, a function of last year's $1.5 trillion tax cut, which is resulting in less revenue for the Treasury Department.'' -- On top of the fact that the most likely outcome of the budget impasse is both increase military and infrastructure/domestic spending, the deficit situation looks grim...
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.