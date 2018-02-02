2018-02-02 — nbcnews.com

``... investors sold off Friday on fears that a stronger-than-expected jobs report would spur the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more than expected. Higher interest rates for debt can spur investors to pull money out of the stock market to put into bonds... nothing kills a bull market like rising rates. The "good news, bad news" can feel like a whipsaw for investors and shows the delicate balance of keeping the economy's fire humming -- one that analysts say Trump is dumping gasoline on by adding tax cuts to an economy already on the upswing.'' -- See also Stocks Fall to End a Bad Week, and a Boom Begins to Look Shaky

