"This is akin to the last scene in `The Godfather,"' said Isaac Boltansky, an analyst at Compass Point Research & Trading. "Chair Yellen decided to handle unfinished business on her way out the door."

...

[Elizabeth] Warren replied in a statement: "Her decision today demonstrates that we have the tools to rein in Wall Street -- if our regulators have the guts to use them."

Wells Fargo's assets are now capped at $1.95 trillion. Fed officials say the bank is welcome to continue taking deposits and lending to customers, but it must stay below the limit. The firm's compliance will be measured as an average of assets over two quarters, according to the regulator.