2018-02-04

``... HNA is not the only company with a global portfolio whose wings are being clipped by the Chinese government's efforts to stymie capital outflows: Dalian Wanda Group and Anbang Insurance Group are also putting properties on the market -- or being asked to, in the latter's case, according to Bloomberg... [in the case of the Waldorf Astoria,] Anbang bought the property, now closed and under renovations, for $1.95 billion.''

source article

