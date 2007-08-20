|
Relevant:
2018-02-05 — bloomberg.com
Shares of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are getting dragged down excessively by the slumping value of one of its biggest stock holdings, Wells Fargo & Co., according to analysts at Barclays Plc.
Berkshire was down 4.9 percent at 3:41 p.m. on Monday in New York, amid a broader sell-off in stocks. Buffett's conglomerate is the largest shareholder in the San Francisco-based bank, which plunged even more -- 9.1 percent -- after the Federal Reserve banned the bank Friday from growing until it convinces authorities it's addressing shortcomings.
