Berkshire was down 4.9 percent at 3:41 p.m. on Monday in New York, amid a broader sell-off in stocks. Buffett's conglomerate is the largest shareholder in the San Francisco-based bank, which plunged even more -- 9.1 percent -- after the Federal Reserve banned the bank Friday from growing until it convinces authorities it's addressing shortcomings.

Hah... hah...