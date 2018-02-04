2018-02-05 — cnbc.com

``U.S. stocks traded sharply lower on Monday as investors added to Friday's losses amid concerns of rising interest rates... "We're not used to getting wash-outs like this anymore," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The buy-the-dip mentality that has taken over hasn't allowed for that."''

