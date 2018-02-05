|
2018-02-05 — cnbc.com
The Dow Jones industrial average marked its biggest single-day point drop on Monday afternoon, plunging nearly 1,600 points during trading hours before recovering to close down 1,175.
Officially the Dow fell 1,597, a 6.26 percent drop. But the index of 30 large U.S. companies was recovering some of that decline as the day headed toward the closing bell at 4 p.m. in New York
But we thought "risk" only existed in those zany "crypto-coin" thingies...
source article
