2018-02-05 — bloomberg.com

``The front of the VIX futures curve remains deeply inverted, with the spread between the front and second-month contracts poised to have back-to-back sub-zero sessions for the first time since August... After failing to return to positive territory twice this morning, the S&P 500 Index is visiting its 50-day moving average for the first time since September... There's barely anywhere to hide. All 11 main S&P 500 sectors are in the red. Among its 24 subgroups, only retailing as well as technology hardware and equipment are eking out gains on the day as of 1:56 p.m. in New York.''