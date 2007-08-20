|
|
2018-02-07 — bloomberg.com
Shares of the bank have lost 11 percent since Friday, when the Frankfurt-based company reported revenue at a seven-year low and declines at businesses from transaction banking to equity derivatives. The sell-off across global equity markets added to the slump, though many of its European competitors posted gains on Wednesday as Deutsche Bank slipped an additional 0.4 percent.
...
"The goal of forging a safer bank with more reliable earnings streams is not yet clearly in sight," Moody's Investors Service analysts led by Peter Nerby wrote in a note to clients Monday. "There are still structural impediments blocking a quick path to restored profitability," Moody's said, citing "chronic revenue weakness in key markets and business lines."
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.