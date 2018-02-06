|
|
Relevant:
|
House passes stopgap spending bill as leaders try to resolve budget stalemate ahead of Thursday deadline
2018-02-07 — usatoday.com
The House on Tuesday passed another stop-gap spending bill that would fund domestic programs through March 23 but give the Pentagon a full-year budget of $659 billion.
The measure, which cleared the House in a 245-to-182 vote that split mostly along party lines, now goes to the Senate, where Democrats are likely to amend the legislation and send it back to the House for another round of voting.
The legislative ping-pong comes as Senate leaders said they were nearing a sweeping two-year budget agreement that could break the spending stalemate that has gripped Washington for four months. But that broader deal was not final, and lawmakers were running up against a midnight Thursday deadline, when current government funding runs out.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.