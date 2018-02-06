The measure, which cleared the House in a 245-to-182 vote that split mostly along party lines, now goes to the Senate, where Democrats are likely to amend the legislation and send it back to the House for another round of voting.

The legislative ping-pong comes as Senate leaders said they were nearing a sweeping two-year budget agreement that could break the spending stalemate that has gripped Washington for four months. But that broader deal was not final, and lawmakers were running up against a midnight Thursday deadline, when current government funding runs out.