2018-02-14 — therealdeal.com

HNA bought the 18,860-square-foot mansion at 19 East 64th Street from art heir David Wildenstein in April 2017 for $79.5 million and planned to use it as an office. The company funded the deal with a $50 million mortgage from Ullico. Bloomberg recently reported that HNA plans to sell $4 billion worth of U.S. properties to help pay off its mounting debt. That includes office tower 245 Park Avenue, which the company bought for $2.2 billion in May.

