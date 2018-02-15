Mnuchin, speaking at a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee, said he has spoken personally with Trump about the issue, and that the president "does feel strongly" that the tax should be applied.

Amazon began collecting sales taxes on purchases in all states that levy them earlier last year, despite an exemption that allows online retailers to avoid collecting them in places where they don't have a physical presence. But Amazon still avoids charging shoppers sales taxes when they buy from one of its third-party vendors -- sales that make up about half the company's volume... The Supreme Court [has] said states couldn't require out-of-state retailers to collect sales taxes from consumers unless those retailers had a physical presence -- through branches, warehouses or employees -- where the consumers were located.

Kind of ironic that just to "get" Jeff Bezos, Trump would essentially negate the meagre value of the tax cuts he endorsed on the non-wealthy...