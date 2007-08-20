The U.S. recommendations, unveiled by the Commerce Department on Friday, aren't consistent with the facts, Wang Hejun, chief of the trade remedy and investigation bureau at China's Ministry of Commerce, said in a statement posted on its website.

...

"If the final decision impacts China's interests, China will certainly take necessary measures to protect its own rights," Wang said.

...

Rather than tariffs on all imports, Trump may opt for a more "surgical" approach, Ross suggested at a meeting with lawmakers this week. On steel, for example, the president could go with the recommended option that would levy a tariff of 53 percent on imports from 12 countries -- a list that includes China, Russia, India and South Korea -- but allow exemptions for allies such as Japan, Germany and Canada.