2018-02-19 — cnbc.com
The price of the cryptocurrency went as high as $11,279.18 on Sunday, its most elevated level since January 30, according to CoinDesk's bitcoin price index, which tracks prices from four major cryptocurrency exchanges... Bitcoin is up over 80 percent since it bottomed at $5.947.40 on February 6.
In South Korea, a key market for bitcoin, there were fears that an outright ban on cryptocurrency trading could come into effect. But as new measures were implemented, they were less strict than investors thought, and many sounded a positive note.
