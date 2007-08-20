|
|
2018-02-19 — theverge.com
Elon Musk's tunnel-boring project has received more vague government approval for its equally vague plans to build an underground hyperloop between New York and Washington, DC. Last week, Washington, DC's Department of Transportation issued a preliminary permit to Musk's Boring Company to start digging at an abandoned lot in the northeast section of the city, according to The Washington Post.
... transportation experts question whether tunnels are really an answer to the quandary of overcapacity, in addition to questioning Musk's claims that he can dig tunnels faster and at a fraction of the cost of traditional boring technology. The Boring Company has yet to publicly prove its claims.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.