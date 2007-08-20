|
2018-02-19 — cointelegraph.com
The draft law, aiming to regulate the promotion, sale and distribution of digital tokens on the territory of Gibraltar, will be the first ever set of regulations developed specifically for ICOs, the lawmakers claim.
One of the principal aspects of Gibraltar's ICO regulations will be the introduction of the concept of "authorized sponsors," who are supposed to be "responsible for assuring compliance with disclosure and financial crime rules," said Sian Jones, one of GFSC's senior advisors.
The draft law will also establish disclosure rules that will require ICO projects to provide "adequate, accurate and balanced information to anyone buying tokens", the government and Financial Services Commission said to Reuters.
