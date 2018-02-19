For fiscal 2018 and going forward, the tax cuts will lower revenues by about $150 billion per year on average over the next ten years. And for fiscal 2018 and 2019, Congress passed the two-year budget resolution that will add about $150 billion on average per year to the outlays. Both combined will drive up the deficit by about $300 billion a year on average.

Key fact that this article doesn't mention: the annual growth in the US debt more closely hews to the Net Operating Cost for the year, NOT the budget deficit (i.e., it is usually around 2x the fiscal deficit).