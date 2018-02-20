|
2018-02-20 — usatoday.com
Walmart's e-commerce sales were up 23% in the final quarter of 2017. But the gains were interpreted as insufficient compared to the previous quarter, when they rose 50%.
For the full year, profits plunged 27.7% to $9.86 billion, or $3.28 per share. That was down from $13.6 billion, or $4.38 in diluted earnings per share, or $4.42 when adjusted. Those full-year numbers also missed the expected $4.98 per share forecast by analysts with S&P Global Intelligence.
