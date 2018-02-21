|
|
Relevant:
|
2018-02-21 — cnbc.com
"The made it clear that you're going to see more rate hikes," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The question for the market now is how many." The minutes showed the Fed sees increased economic growth and an uptick in inflation as justification to continue to raise interest rates gradually. The central bank said it believes inflation can reach its 2 percent target, but does not think inflation is getting out of hand.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.