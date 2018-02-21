2018-02-21 — cnbc.com

``The sharp drop in January home sales was not due to a shortage of homes for sale. It was due to a shortage of affordable homes for sale. Sales of homes priced below $100,000 fell 13 percent in January year over year. Sales of homes priced between $100,000 and $250,000 fell just more than 2 percent.''

