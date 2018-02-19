|
|
Relevant:
|
2018-02-21 — trustnodes.com
``An unknown individual or entity bought 96,000 bitcoins, currently worth more than one billion dollars, during the recent crash which sent bitcoin's price to what now appears to be a bottom of around $5,000.''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.