2018-02-22 — marketwatch.com

``Dalio, whose hedge fund manages some $160 billion, making it the world's largest fund, pegged the probability of a recession at 70%. A recession is sometimes technically defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, however, many economists define such a pullback in growth as a significant fall in activity across the economy that lasts more than a few months.'' -- More like we're in a bubble phase, and it's already deflating...

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.