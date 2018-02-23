The government takeover of Anbang, which claims 1.97 trillion yuan$310.85 billion in assets and ranks 139 on the Global Fortune 500 list, represents a defining blow to the acquisitive conglomerate best known for acquiring New York's landmark Waldorf Astoria hotel.

The move also underscores the lengths to which the ruling Communist Party is apparently willing to go in its growing campaign to lower financial risks, and sends a strong signal to risk-taking private enterprises.