2018-02-24 — independent.co.uk

``In London -- long the hotbed for foreign investors behind a decade of skyrocketing prices -- the difference will be even starker: the average price is expected to fall 0.5 per cent this year.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.