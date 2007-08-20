2018-02-24 — bloomberg.com

``U.S. regulators are scrutinizing this month's implosion of investments that track stock-market turmoil, including whether wrongdoing contributed to steep losses for VIX exchange-traded products offered by Credit Suisse Group AG and other firms, several people familiar with the matter said.''

