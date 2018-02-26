In the early years of the bet, Protege's funds did well, then fell behind and never caught up, weighed down by huge investment fees. The hedgies were creamed by a do-nothing fund: The index fund returned 126% over the decade, compared to a pathetic 27% for the hedge funds.

...

Buffett's moral: "Performance comes, performance goes. Fees never falter." You can buy nearly the entire stock and bond markets through index funds. Don't spend more than 0.15% annually for management fees.

We're sure QE had nothing to do with the unusually-high gains of stocks during the time period (and remember that Uncle Warren directly advised Congress on TARP...)