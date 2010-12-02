home - news - sites - forum - about

2018-02-27

New York is an amazing city. FDNY Firefighters are some of the most amazing and dedicated firefighters you can ever meet.  When I started offering MFI-Miami services to the people of New York City in 2012, I soon fell in love with the city. I realized what Frank Sinatra was singing about all those years ago.  After working in the city post-9/11, I soon learned that FDNY were also some of the best-trained firefighters in the world. They are also some of the most respected firefighters in the word. 

