2018-02-27 — mfi-miami.com

New York is an amazing city. FDNY Firefighters are some of the most amazing and dedicated firefighters you can ever meet. When I started offering MFI-Miami services to the people of New York City in 2012, I soon fell in love with the city. I realized what Frank Sinatra was singing about all those years ago. After working in the city post-9/11, I soon learned that FDNY were also some of the best-trained firefighters in the world. They are also some of the most respected firefighters in the word.