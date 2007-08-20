|
2018-02-28 — mortgagenewsdaily.com
Pending home sales took a deep dive in January, falling to their lowest level in over three years. The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) said its Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of existing home sales, fell 4.7 percent to 104.6. The December index, which had represented an 0.5 percent increase from November, was revised down from 110.1 to 109.8. The January loss put pending sales 3.8 percent behind the pace in January 2017 and at its lowest level since October 2014... Analysts had expected the index, which is based on contracts to purchase an existing home, to increase slightly from the previous month.
Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, noted that January's performance ended a three-month streak of modest increases. "The economy is in great shape, most local job markets are very strong and incomes are slowly rising, but there's little doubt last month's retreat in contract signings occurred because of woefully low supply levels and the sudden increase in mortgage rates," he said. "The lower end of the market continues to feel the brunt of these supply and affordability impediments. With the cost of buying a home getting more expensive and not enough inventory, some prospective buyers are either waiting until listings increase come spring or now having to delay their search entirely to save up for a larger down payment."
Gee, what if the economy isn't in such "great shape", Larry?
