|
|
Relevant:
|
2018-02-28 — nytimes.com
``Mr. Xi, by shifting toward a strongman style of rule, is doubling down on the idea that China is different and can refashion an authoritarianism for this age. If he succeeds, he will not only have secured his own future and extended the future of China's Communist Party, he may also establish a new model for authoritarianism to thrive worldwide.'' -- If it's transplantable anywhere else...
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.