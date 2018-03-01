"That could really spook the market," said Marc Chaikin, CEO of Chaikin Analytics. "The biggest wildcard would be a trade war and nobody should be excited for that." Chaikin also noted some of the pressure seen in stocks is in response to the news on tariffs.''

After [Fed Chair Jerome Powell] delivered prepared remarks, he said: "We don't see any strong evidence yet of a decisive move up in wages. We see wages, by a couple measures, trending up a little bit, but most of them continuing to grow at about two and a half percent. Nothing in that suggests to me that wage inflation is at a point of acceleration."

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all hit session highs on the back of that comment before retreating. Earlier this week, he testified before the House Financial Services Committee, where he indicated market volatility won't stop the central bank from raising rates.