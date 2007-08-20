...

The parties share euroskeptic leanings and have promised to crack down on immigration. Even Berlusconi has vowed to repatriate 600,000 migrants.

Two neo-fascist parties are also running candidates, but unlike the other three, they are not expected to reach the threshold to enter Parliament.

None of the populist forces are expected to receive enough votes to govern alone. Analysts will be watching to see if the three parties end up topping 50 percent of the vote combined, an outcome that would signal a backlash against Italy's more established parties that for years have dominated politics in center-right and center-left coalitions.