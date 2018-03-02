...

Icahn had not actively traded any Manitowoc stock since January 2015, according to regulatory filings.

Though Icahn no longer advises Trump in a formal role, the two reportedly still talk. Icahn resigned from his position as a "special adviser" to Trump on regulatory reform in August, claiming he didn't want to step on the toes of Neomi Rao, the administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, and because he wanted to avoid conflicts of interest over regulations that would affect an oil refinery company he owns, CVR Energy.

Icahn's resignation came 10 days before the New Yorker published an extensive profile on him, suggesting Icahn used his White House position -- and access to government officials -- to protect his investments...