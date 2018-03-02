|
|
Relevant:
|
Carl Icahn, Trump confidant and former adviser, dumped millions in steel-related stocks a week before tariffs
2018-03-03 — washingtonpost.com
... One billionaire investor and former Trump adviser, Carl Icahn, was seemingly unvexed [by Trump's tariffs announcement], having dumped a million shares tied to the steel industry a week before the president announced 25 percent tariffs for foreign-made steel.
...
Icahn had not actively traded any Manitowoc stock since January 2015, according to regulatory filings.
...
Though Icahn no longer advises Trump in a formal role, the two reportedly still talk. Icahn resigned from his position as a "special adviser" to Trump on regulatory reform in August, claiming he didn't want to step on the toes of Neomi Rao, the administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, and because he wanted to avoid conflicts of interest over regulations that would affect an oil refinery company he owns, CVR Energy.
...
Icahn's resignation came 10 days before the New Yorker published an extensive profile on him, suggesting Icahn used his White House position -- and access to government officials -- to protect his investments...
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.