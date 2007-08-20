2018-03-03 — wallstreetonparade.com

``Citigroup is one of the major reasons that a controlling wing of the Democratic Party has become known as the Wall Street Democrats. Nothing drove this point home more forcefully than the release of emails from the Obama campaign by WikiLeaks in October 2016. Those emails showed that President Obama, using the email address of bobama@ameritech.net, was communicating in 2008 directly with Michael Froman, an executive of Citigroup, who fed Obama lists of recommended appointments to his cabinet, while the serially charged bank was collapsing and in the midst of receiving the largest taxpayer bailout in history.''