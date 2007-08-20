|
2018-03-03 — reuters.com
A Massachusetts Institute of Technology research group that this week reported nearly three-quarters of Uber Technologies and Lyft Inc drivers earned below minimum wage is revisiting its study after a tweeted challenge by Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi.
Khosrowshahi criticized the MIT study in a tweet on Friday as"Mathematically Incompetent Theories (at least as it pertains to ride-sharing)," and linked to a response by Uber chief economist Jonathan Hall that challenged the study's methodology.
Hall's rebuttal to the study said the likely misinterpretation of a survey question and the study's"inconsistent logic" produced a wage result that was below similar studies elsewhere. He said the study used a"flawed methodology" compared with a survey that found drivers' average hour earnings were $15.68.
[The lead of the MIT study said in response] "I'm re-running the analysis this weekend using Uber's more optimistic assumptions and should have new results and a public response acknowledging the discrepancy by Monday," he wrote.
