2018-03-03 — theguardian.com

``[Contrary to suppositions, ] Canada has the largest share of steel imports to the US at 16%, according to data from the Department of Commerce. That is followed by Brazil and South Korea, with steel imports from China down 5% in the most recent period. ''

