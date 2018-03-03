In September, U.S. prosecutors were granted a stay on dozens of civil lawsuits they filed in connection with $1.7 billion (1.2 billion pounds) in assets allegedly bought with or funded by money stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), to make way for a criminal probe into the scandal-hit state fund.

Red Granite Pictures, which produced "The Wolf of Wall Street" and was co-founded by Najib's step son, had announced in September that it had "reached a settlement in principle" with the U.S. government, without revealing any sum.

The Hollywood blockbuster, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was among the assets listed in the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuits.