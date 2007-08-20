|
Mueller's investigation is clearly now going into the deepest, darkest corners of Everywhere. He's looking into shady money from the United Arab Emirates and he's questioning whether or not the Saudi blockade of Qatar was in retaliation for the Qatari sheikhs' understandable reluctance to loan gobs of cash to Jared Kushner.
He is looking at the Trump campaign and the Trump presidency* as one massive three-year money-suck, a fundraising mechanism to enrich its inside players and to monetize the political system, and then the presidency, for every last dollar, riyal, or ruble that can be squeezed out of both of those institutions. Mueller is finding corruption everywhere he looks. He is now a fireman in hell.
