|
|
Relevant:
|
2018-03-06 — cnbc.com
Those assets are: $5 million in cash in an E-Trade brokerage account that previously had secured his release bond; Shkreli's stake in the drug company Vyera Pharmaceuticals; the one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin"; the Lil' Wayne album "The Carter V"; and a painting by Pablo Picasso.
...
Shkreli paid a reported $2 million for the Wu-Tang Clan album at an auction in 2015. But questions were raised last year about whether the unique album is actually attributable to the famed hip-hop group -- if not, or if the market believes not, the album could end up being worth little or nothing.
Shkreli's lawyer last year said the album is "probably worthless."
...
However, Matsumoto stayed the execution of her order, and the seizure of the substitute assets pending the resolution of Shkreli's planned appeal of his conviction.
The album may actually be worth more because of its connection to the Shkreli controversies.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.