...

Shkreli paid a reported $2 million for the Wu-Tang Clan album at an auction in 2015. But questions were raised last year about whether the unique album is actually attributable to the famed hip-hop group -- if not, or if the market believes not, the album could end up being worth little or nothing.

Shkreli's lawyer last year said the album is "probably worthless."

...

However, Matsumoto stayed the execution of her order, and the seizure of the substitute assets pending the resolution of Shkreli's planned appeal of his conviction.

The album may actually be worth more because of its connection to the Shkreli controversies.