2018-03-07 — bloomberg.com

``This time the rally was sparked by comments from White House officials that suggested the Trump administration isn't spoiling for a trade war and that key allies may be spared the most severe tariffs. That's a turnaround from Tuesday evening, when Cohn's resignation as President Donald Trump's top economic adviser roiled global markets, sending futures on the S&P 500 to the worst opening print in nearly three years on concern retaliation was imminent.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.