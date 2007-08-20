Yet as Joseph Lawler and David M. Drucker reported in the Washington Examiner, the BAT died at the hands of retail interests and conservative advocacy groups financed by retail interests, which insisted that it would harm consumers--a highly misleading claim given that the advent of border adjustment would lead to a stronger U.S. dollar. In the end, the intransigence of the House Freedom Caucus killed a measure that might have scratched the president's protectionist itch without actually hampering global trade.

This certainly gets closer to the real solution for lopsided trade: fixing the "capital account"; i.e., the "recycling" of deficit dollars into the financial economy. This is the true "giant sucking sound" in trade dysfunction, and the way to fix it at its root is monetary discipline (which can come in a variety of forms -- sound money being the most fundamental, but not sole version of that).