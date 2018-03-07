|
A deal has been reached to sell a major Gowanus development site that is co-owned by one of the largest commercial landlords in the city SL Green and White House adviser Jared Kushner's company Kushner Cos... The property is being purchased by RFR Realty for the rumored price around $120 million. In 2014, the site was bought for approximately $70 million by Kushner and SL Green. Kushner held a 5 percent share while the majority 95 percent was owned by SL Green.
... Kushner's involvement in the Gowanus development site had been viewed as problematic by some real estate investors in the area, according to sources, because of the antagonism it spurred from city officials who hold sway over the Gowanus rezoning.
... Back in November, the local councilman Brad Lander, whose approval is required for any rezoning in the Gowanus area, told WNYC, "Voting to take part in enriching the White House senior adviser ... that feels ethically tainted in a way I don't see how I could do and how I could ask my colleagues to do."
