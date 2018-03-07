... Kushner's involvement in the Gowanus development site had been viewed as problematic by some real estate investors in the area, according to sources, because of the antagonism it spurred from city officials who hold sway over the Gowanus rezoning.

... Back in November, the local councilman Brad Lander, whose approval is required for any rezoning in the Gowanus area, told WNYC, "Voting to take part in enriching the White House senior adviser ... that feels ethically tainted in a way I don't see how I could do and how I could ask my colleagues to do."