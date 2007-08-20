In a federal court filing submitted late Thursday, the group urged the judge to explore whether the White House had pressured the Justice Department to file the lawsuit as retaliation for critical coverage from CNN, an outlet that Trump often criticizes and a subsidiary of Time Warner.

...

"Indeed, this case is being pursued under a cloud, with a perception -- at least by some -- that DOJ brought this case at the behest of President Trump in order to punish CNN for what he viewed as unfavorable coverage of his administration."

...

Prior to the election, Trump promised that his administration would block the AT&T-Time Warner merger, calling it "too much concentration of power in the hands of too few."

The case will go to trial on March 19 and is expected to last a few weeks.