2018-03-09 — theguardian.com
...Prosecutors have asked for Shkreli -- dubbed the "Pharma Bro" -- to be given 15 years in prison... Legal experts say he could easily get 10.Deciding Shkreli is responsible for $10.5m in losses means Matsumoto "can be as tough as she might want to be", said John Coffee of Columbia law school.
It would be a long sentence considering the crime. Coffee said Shkreli's crimes were similar to insider trading, and the longest sentence handed out in such a case is the 11 years given to the hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam. Rajaratnam was convicted of trading on illegal tips in the biggest such case brought in decades. It was a case that was "longer-term, more egregious and absolutely predatory", said Coffee.
So why might Shkreli get nearly as long? Basically, because he acted like a jerk. "His behavior during the trial was arrogant, and he treated the judge as an irrelevancy. Every defense counsel I know, and I know a lot of them, instructs his client to be respectful and modest because ultimately the judge is going to sentence you. Your arrogance can cost you a very high price," Coffee said.
