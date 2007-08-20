"The FSB's initial assessment is that crypto-assets do not pose risks to global financial stability at this time," wrote Mark Carney, chairman of the FSB. The FSB is an international watchdog that makes recommendations about the global financial system.

"This is in part because they are small relative to the financial system. Even at their recent peak, their combined global market value was less than 1% of global GDP," wrote Carney, who is also governor of the Bank of England.