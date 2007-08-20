As for the tech slide, Jacobsen declined to talk about specific companies but said trepidation around "what is going on with advertising as a source of revenue" for some companies is one reason why some social media names are facing selling.

"The market is pricing in a 97.9% likelihood of a rate hike at this meeting. The big question then will be the `dot plot' giving the FOMC members' estimates of where rates will be at the end of this year and next," said Marshall Gittler, chief strategist at ACLS Global, in a note.