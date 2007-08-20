...

A top Democratic aide says "there are something like 20 riders still in play and at least a dozen other major issues still being discussed" at the negotiations. "This process just takes time," the aide added.

Ryan signaled that Republicans appear ready to attach the Fix NICs gun purchase background checks bill, a move that could help build bipartisan consensus around the package.

"That's something we're discussing with our colleagues," Ryan said. "I think we should do Fix NICS. I agree with Fix NICS. That's something we're discussing with our friends on the other side of the aisle."

Rep. Dan Donovan, a New York Republican hoping to attach the Gateway Tunnel project to the spending bill, believes President Trump could be backing off his veto threat if the omnibus helps fund the project.