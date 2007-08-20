...

But Congress' committee, assuming it works, wouldn't even rescue the red zone plans, much less the remaining 1,200. And it doesn't even begin to address the real problem -- the $7 trillion funding gap faced by the government's own pensions.

Congress is stepping in because the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) -- the pension equivalent to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) -- is completely insolvent.