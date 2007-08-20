...

Based on the most current data, we believe Tesla is very far from the guided 100K per year run rate (or about 25,000 units per quarter) for Model S and Model X.

...

Combining this with estimated 7,000 Model 3 shipments, we see Tesla deliveries in the range of 25,000 to 27,000. In other words, Tesla deliveries could fall below Q4 2017 levels in spite of the Model 3 ramp.

The slow Model 3 ramp with severe quality issues along with Model S and Model Y weak demand and shipment fall are now pointing to potentially a $1B loss for Tesla in Q1.